Toddler Time Event hosted at Twin Falls Public Library

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Children between 18 months and 3 years old tend to get the wiggles. Twin Falls Public Library hosts a weekly Toddler Time event to help with their attention span.

“All of our programs for children are research based, so we do a lot of work to make sure we are doing all of the newest literacy practices, we do science work, we do math work, we do different types of literacy, and throughout story time, you’ll hear us saying why we’re doing and how to do more of it at home, " said Children’s Librarian of the public library, Kasi Allen.

The children’s librarian is the host of the event twice a week for parents looking for help in building their child’s literary, resiliency and motor skills at a young age. The library is also celebrating Idaho Family Read Week, which means every family who attends Toddler Time will receive a book and an art supply kit.

“We love toddler time, not only does it take up a solid 30 minutes every week, but it’s also very entertaining. Since attending toddler time over the past year, my kid’s attention span books have definitely improved in sitting through books. Also, since attending toddle time, my kid’s growth in colors and in fine motor skills have improved,” said mom of two, Lisa Harris.

Toddler time is not limited to only toddlers. There are similar events dedicated to other age groups.

“We started breaking our story times into different age groups years ago when our number just got too big. And so now we have different stories times for toddlers, babies, and preschoolers,” said Allen.

The event is also a way for mothers in the Magic Valley to fellowship.

“I would recommend the event, I personally think it’s the best in the magic valley, but also you get to connect with other moms, and I think its great to have a community like that,” said Harris.

Toddler Time takes place on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 10:30 am. Attendees do not need a library card to come to the event and it’s free of charge.

“The better your child is at reading at an early age, the more they’ll enjoy it and the more they’ll be lifelong learners and that is our role as a library to create a community of lifelong learner,” said Allen.

For more information about Toddler Time, check the Twin Falls Public Library’s website on a weekly basis.

