Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls all-star cheerleading squad takes their talents across the country

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls all-star cheerleading group is taking its talents around the country and showing that cheerleading is far more than chanting at sporting events.

Riot Xtreme cheer was founded back in 2013 under a different name, but had a tremendous track record of success. The studio added the word “Xtreme” when new owner Nancy Gildersleeve took over.

Gildersleeve along with her coaches are currently working on getting their athletes ready for their next event coming up this weekend in Utah.

Of course, as an all-star group, these cheerleaders are no stranger to traveling for competition.

“Oh my gosh we go everywhere. Unfortunately, we don’t have any competitions that happen in the state of Idaho and so with all-star cheer you’re expected to travel,” Gildersleeve said.

“The closest one is Utah this season we also can go to California, the furthest one we plan to go to is all the way out in Florida so, we literally travel all across the United States.”

The all-star group also does a lot more intensive and skills-based routines as opposed to the chants you would hear at high school sporting events.

“They go out and they do a two-minute and thirty second routine of just straight tumbling, stunting, it’s just go, go, go time, they don’t get a second to breathe,” Gildersleeve said.

“It takes a lot of athletic ability, a lot of skill, because what they are being asked to do, some of the skills are very dangerous if they’re not properly training themselves.”

For more information on Riot Xtreme Cheer or to get your child involved head over to their website: https://riotxtremecheer.com/

