What are the dangers of social media and how can parents help protect their kids?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amidst the ongoing Meta lawsuit, Idaho Youth Ranch is using this time to educate and shine light on the dangers that social media brings to children’s lives.

The state of Idaho is one of 41 states that are suing Meta alleging that “the tech giant harms children by building addictive features into Instagram and Facebook.”

The Idaho Youth Ranch, who provides resources, services and treatment to families all across the state say they see the affects that social media has on children.

“The majority of our youth are on there, over 70% of our youth are using social media, nearly 40% of children ages 8 to 12 are on social media daily, even though most social media platforms state that age 13 is the earliest age someone can be on there,” said Scott Curtis, the CEO of the Youth Ranch.

Social media has been proven to have negative impacts on children, damaging their self esteem, having a negative self image, and increasing depression and anxiety.

“In one study that is referenced by the surgeon general in his May report, it is actually a compilation of 20 different studies, but one of the pieces they say pretty clearly is, most youth do not think their social media exposure helps how they feel about themselves, there is only 14% of youth that say social media helps them feel better about themselves,” said Curtis.

So, what can adults and parents do to help support children during this online time?

Curtis says, the first thing, and perhaps the most important is to be there for them.

“Open up conversation, have open dialogue around social media and some of this research and then educate their youth about that, and really work on digital balance, starting with an all or nothing approach probably isn’t going to work, especially for most teens,” said Curtis.

He also says it is okay to provide boundaries, for both content and time on social media.

Parents should notice how their child’s behavior has changed, and if it has, to seek help for their kids, and lastly, parents can be a good role model for social media use.

Parents should also remember that their child’s brain is still developing.

“They have a different brain development, so their exposure to the same content may not have the same impact, because from ages 10 to 19 is when the largest period of brain development is happening in terms of their prefrontal cortex and their amygdala, so these are young people that are very susceptible to social media impacts while their brains are developing,” said Curtis.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.