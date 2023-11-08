4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams announced
The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin Player of the Year.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams were announced, with the Twin Falls Bruins all over the lists.
The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin Player of the Year.
Her teammates Halle Walker and Cierra Bohrn also make the list, While the entire Twin Falls coaching staff has been named Coach of the Year.
The Bruins were district champions and a six-seed in the state tournament.
In the second team, three Canyon Ridge student-athletes made this list stand out as Ava Martin, Maddie Bland, and Maddi Eggerth were all featured.
The Riverhawks were district runners-up this season and were a seventh seed in the state tournament.
Full list below.
Player of the Year Kadence Boyd (Twin Falls)
Coach of the Year (Twin Falls Coaching Staff)
- Head coach Jaclyn Hawkins
- Assistant Wade Bond
- Assistant Tressa Page
- Assistant Kylee Sessions
- Assistant Katherine Pickup
First Team
Halle Walker Twin Falls
Jordan Noorlander Camyon Ridge
Kadence Jacobsen Wood River
Cierra Bohrn Twin Falls
Addison Nielsen Twin Falls
Carlie Latta Minico
Valerie Shirley Burley
Second Team
Tylee Ramsey Burley
Molly Hodge Twin Falls
Lada Smetanina Wood River
Ava Martin Canyon Ridge
Abby Noble Burley
Maddie Bland Canyon Ridge
Maddi Eggerth Canyon Ridge
Honorable Mention
Skylar Westburg Twin Falls
Josie Pruecil Twin Falls
Rylee Hansen Twin Falls
Rylin Pane Burley
Livia Swenson Minico
Ellie Sandoz Wood River
Cynthia Reyes Wood River
Gabby Wilcox Canyon Ridge
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.