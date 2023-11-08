Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams announced

The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin Player of the Year.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams were announced, with the Twin Falls Bruins all over the lists.

The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin Player of the Year.

Her teammates Halle Walker and Cierra Bohrn also make the list, While the entire Twin Falls coaching staff has been named Coach of the Year.

The Bruins were district champions and a six-seed in the state tournament.

In the second team, three Canyon Ridge student-athletes made this list stand out as Ava Martin, Maddie Bland, and Maddi Eggerth were all featured.

The Riverhawks were district runners-up this season and were a seventh seed in the state tournament.

Full list below.

Player of the Year Kadence Boyd (Twin Falls)

Coach of the Year (Twin Falls Coaching Staff)

  • Head coach Jaclyn Hawkins
  • Assistant Wade Bond
  • Assistant Tressa Page
  • Assistant Kylee Sessions
  • Assistant Katherine Pickup

First Team

Halle Walker Twin Falls

Jordan Noorlander Camyon Ridge

Kadence Jacobsen Wood River

Cierra Bohrn Twin Falls

Addison Nielsen Twin Falls

Carlie Latta Minico

Valerie Shirley Burley

Second Team

Tylee Ramsey Burley

Molly Hodge Twin Falls

Lada Smetanina Wood River

Ava Martin Canyon Ridge

Abby Noble Burley

Maddie Bland Canyon Ridge

Maddi Eggerth Canyon Ridge

Honorable Mention

Skylar Westburg Twin Falls

Josie Pruecil Twin Falls

Rylee Hansen Twin Falls

Rylin Pane Burley

Livia Swenson Minico

Ellie Sandoz Wood River

Cynthia Reyes Wood River

Gabby Wilcox Canyon Ridge

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

Latest News

McAlister was recently added to the Biletnikoff award watch list, given each season to the top...
Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister to transfer away from the program
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
A Twin Falls all-star cheerleading studio opened this week under new ownership.
Twin Falls all-star cheerleading squad takes their talents across the country
This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year's 1AD1 title game,...
The Oakley Hornets await Grace in the state semi-finals on Thursday