4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams were announced, with the Twin Falls Bruins all over the lists.

The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin Player of the Year.

Her teammates Halle Walker and Cierra Bohrn also make the list, While the entire Twin Falls coaching staff has been named Coach of the Year.

The Bruins were district champions and a six-seed in the state tournament.

In the second team, three Canyon Ridge student-athletes made this list stand out as Ava Martin, Maddie Bland, and Maddi Eggerth were all featured.

The Riverhawks were district runners-up this season and were a seventh seed in the state tournament.

Full list below.

Player of the Year Kadence Boyd (Twin Falls)

Coach of the Year (Twin Falls Coaching Staff)

Head coach Jaclyn Hawkins

Assistant Wade Bond

Assistant Tressa Page

Assistant Kylee Sessions

Assistant Katherine Pickup

First Team

Halle Walker Twin Falls

Jordan Noorlander Camyon Ridge

Kadence Jacobsen Wood River

Cierra Bohrn Twin Falls

Addison Nielsen Twin Falls

Carlie Latta Minico

Valerie Shirley Burley

Second Team

Tylee Ramsey Burley

Molly Hodge Twin Falls

Lada Smetanina Wood River

Ava Martin Canyon Ridge

Abby Noble Burley

Maddie Bland Canyon Ridge

Maddi Eggerth Canyon Ridge

Honorable Mention

Skylar Westburg Twin Falls

Josie Pruecil Twin Falls

Rylee Hansen Twin Falls

Rylin Pane Burley

Livia Swenson Minico

Ellie Sandoz Wood River

Cynthia Reyes Wood River

Gabby Wilcox Canyon Ridge

