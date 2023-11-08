Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister to transfer away from the program

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State standout receiver Eric McAlister announced Sunday night he would be transferring away from the Bronco program.

It’s a huge loss for Boise State as the redshirt sophomore led the team thus far with 47 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

McAlister was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given each season to the top wide receiver in the country.

This past weekend in the loss to Fresno State, he had eight catches for 85 yards.

While McAlister will be away from the team, he can’t officially enter the portal until it opens on December 4th.

Head coach Andy Avalos said Monday that McAlister’s transfer from the program is a part of “the beast of the transfer portal.”

“Obviously it’s part of college football right now to go enter the transfer portal,” Avalos said. “You know there’s teams enticing people to do such things like this, it’s the nature of the beast right now. It’s not right but to each of their own.”

The Broncos can’t get caught up in the news and must stay focused following their 37-30 loss to Fresno State.

They now shift their sights to their last three games of the season, starting with New Mexico for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

The Broncos must win two of their final three games to be bowl-eligible.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.