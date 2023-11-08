Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister to transfer away from the program

McAlister was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given each season to the top wide receiver in the country.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State standout receiver Eric McAlister announced Sunday night he would be transferring away from the Bronco program.

It’s a huge loss for Boise State as the redshirt sophomore led the team thus far with 47 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

McAlister was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given each season to the top wide receiver in the country.

This past weekend in the loss to Fresno State, he had eight catches for 85 yards.

While McAlister will be away from the team, he can’t officially enter the portal until it opens on December 4th.

Head coach Andy Avalos said Monday that McAlister’s transfer from the program is a part of “the beast of the transfer portal.”

“Obviously it’s part of college football right now to go enter the transfer portal,” Avalos said. “You know there’s teams enticing people to do such things like this, it’s the nature of the beast right now. It’s not right but to each of their own.”

The Broncos can’t get caught up in the news and must stay focused following their 37-30 loss to Fresno State.

They now shift their sights to their last three games of the season, starting with New Mexico for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

The Broncos must win two of their final three games to be bowl-eligible.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

Latest News

The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin...
4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams announced
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
A Twin Falls all-star cheerleading studio opened this week under new ownership.
Twin Falls all-star cheerleading squad takes their talents across the country
This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year's 1AD1 title game,...
The Oakley Hornets await Grace in the state semi-finals on Thursday