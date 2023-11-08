Advertise with Us
CSI Spark Exhibit open until November 25

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On October 14 the College of Southern Idaho opened a temporary exhibit provided by the Smithsonian. On Rise and Shine, we were joined by Herrett Center Director Joey Heck who told us the exhibit would be in town until November 25 and encouraged everyone to come and take a look.

