Election Day 2023 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first Tuesday of November marks yet another Election Day in the United States and in the Magic Valley, most cities had at least a couple issues or positions to vote on.

However, in off-year elections turnouts have historically been much lower than in midterm or presidential years despite these elections making more of difference in the lives of voters.

“Our turnout right now is not very high just because you know that’s November in an odd-year, that’s what’s on the ballot,” Jerome County Clerk Cy Lootens said.

“It is important to vote on those elections because those are the people you see at the grocery store or that you see at your school board meetings, that actually make a difference in your day-to-day life.”

Most towns in the Magic Valley had at least one city council seat up for election. Some had mayoral races and school board openings and finally budgetary initiatives like bonds and levees were also on most ballots.

Despite the shorter ballot in the off-year election, one voter spoke about what brought him out to the polls.

“It’s not just an important workers right and federally protected right, but if you start from the ground up you end up with better government,” said voter Karl Glenn.

Elections are one of the most important rights given to American citizens and keeping them fair and secure is one of the most important things facing the country today.

That’s why Twin Falls has added a new router box to further secure elections results which is important in a higher-populated town like Twin Falls that will have more voters.

“We have kind of had a steady flow which has been great...And we try and do everything the way we are supposed to and make sure everything comes out correctly,” Nadine Adams, a judge and poll worker said.

Polling places close at 8:00 p.m. on election night and as long as you are still in line you will still be allowed to vote and can help make a difference in your community.

