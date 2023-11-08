Advertise with Us
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

The business was identified as Sound Resource Solutions, according to local media.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

