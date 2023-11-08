Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week

MULLAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hagerman’s Ky Kendall has been named KMVT Player of the Week after his fantastic performance against Mullan on Saturday.

The junior wide receiver/running back scored five times on Saturday in the 54-12 victory over Mullan, as the Pirates booked their spot in the state semi-finals.

He led the way with 155 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, while also having 53 yards receiving and a touchdown through the air.

Kendall will be a huge factor going into this weekend’s matchup with the Kendrick Tigers in the state semis.

Kendrick, the reigning two-time 1AD2 state champions, defeated an area team in Dietrich in dominant fashion, winning 90-0 to advance.

The Tigers are led by quarterback Ty Koepp who threw 5-6 for 188 yards and four touchdowns, along with a rushing score against the Blue Devils.

According to MaxPreps, Kendrick is not only the best 8-man squad in Idaho but is ranked third nationally in the country behind Knox City (TX) and Westbrook (TX).

The Pirates await the opportunity come Saturday as they host the Tigers for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.

KMVT will have highlights on Saturday night.

