November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month; bringing awareness to a disease that affects many

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness month, which aims to bring awareness to a very common disease.

About 6 million people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s worldwide, and about 2,000 patients a day are progressing from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.

Projections show that by 2050, there could be as many as 13 million people diagnosed with the disease.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.

There is currently no cure, but there have been some medications and management strategies that are working to improve the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

“There are two new medications that have come on the market that the Food and Drug Administration have approved, as providing a clinical benefit, that is it slows the progression to Alzheimer’s, and they were found to be safe and effective, that is the good news, the bad news is that the Medicare program has made a decision that they are not going to pay for those medications, unless your physician enrolls you into a registry or clinical trial,” said Ken Thorpe, the chairman of the partnership to fight chronic disease.

If this concerns you, he says you can reach out to your local congressmen and senator’s to voice your concerns about the possibility of these drugs not being available anymore.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.