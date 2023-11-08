Paul, Rachel Michelle

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Rachel Michelle Paul was born on Dec 22, 2010, to William M. Paul and Maurine L. Paul. She was born in Gooding, Idaho. She is number ten out of eleven children. She has been and will always be a light in her family’s life. Her family felt very blessed to have had her in their lives for thirteen years. Her life was almost cut short twice during her first three years. Because of those experiences she lived her life to the fullest.

Rachel loved doing everything her older sisters did. She participated in swimming, band, drama, singing, and dancing. She started swimming at the age of three and by the age of six she was winning first place in her age bracket in the Sage Brush Swimming League. As her coach, one time, she came up to me and told me she could swim butterfly and she wanted to. I said, “No you cannot. We haven’t yet taught you how to do that.” She said, “Yes I can!” so we put her in the 7yr - 8yr old race because they swim butterfly. Not only could she swim it correctly, but she won that race. She felt such joy out of racing and winning. When she was ten, the swim team would do kicking practice, and she would beat her older brother and older cousin who were 17 at the time. She had such a great kick, we said she had a motor connected to her. She thought she was cool and loved to gloat about being faster than them. She was so excited to get to go into high school so she could win those races too. Even though she was only a middle school swimmer, she was so close to winning the races against her high school team-mates.

Any of her siblings who went to do stuff at the high school, had to wait until their freshman year. She got to start in the preforming band as a percussionist at the age of 11. She loved getting to be in the band and beat on whatever she was told to play.

She loved to tease people, but never in a malicious way. Always, just for a good laugh. If the person got hurt, she felt sad and was very quick to apologize. She loved to sing and dance, and she learned to do the splits just for the plays she performed in. She also was a member of the top vocal choir group and was very frustrated by the fact that she was only 12 so no one would listen to her. She was very capable of being a good leader. Her only hang up was her age.

She loved everyone but, some people she loved from a greater distance. If she felt comfortable, she was very funny and quick witted. If she was not comfortable, she would fade into the background.

Her favorite place to be was the Temple. She was there once a week unless the Temple was closed. It was so important to her to help her family to be together forever.

She graduated this life on the 27th of Oct 2023 and was very happy to have passed all of her tests of mortality successfully.

She is survived by her parents William Paul and Maurine Paul. Her Grandmothers Connie Ray, Marsha Paul and Grandparents Ron Kendall and Wendy Kendall. Siblings Joseph Paul (Kirstin Paul), Ammon Paul (Cara Paul), Mindy Ford (Robert Ford), Leland Paul (Carissa Paul), Jessica Grush (Taylen Grush), Jonathan Paul (Kendra Paul), Timothy Paul, Elizabeth Paul, Alexandrea Paul, Sarah Paul. As well as 9 nieces and nephews and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded by her Grandpa Merlin Paul and her Grandpa Ernest Ray.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding.

A visitation with family will take place from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at The Church.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.