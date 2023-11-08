SEMI-FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9 → 1ST ROUND → QUARTERFINALS → SEMI-FINALS → STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Only four teams remain in the hunt for a championship, and after the dust settle this weekend, we’ll know who will complete for the 2023 Milk Bowl Championship.

One 2A, one 1A-D1 and two 1A-D2 local teams are still alive.

In 2A - #1 Declo (10-0) looks to remain undefeated and will host Melba (8-2) Friday night in Declo.

Over in 1A-D1 - #1 Oakley (8-1) kicks off the week Thursday night as Grace (7-3) comes to town.

And in 1A-D2 ; the Camas County Mushers and the Hagerman Pirates look to make a statement as Camas County (8-1) takes on Rockland (8-2) in Gooding on Friday night - Hagerman (9-2) hosts #1 Kendrick (8-0) at 2 pm on Saturday in Hagerman.

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 1-0 10-0 2 - WENDELL 0-1 5-5

SEMI-FINALS: 2A ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/10/23 @ Declo - 7:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) MELBA (8-2) DECLO (10-0)

FINAL FRI - 11/10/23 @ North Fremont - 6:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) WEST SIDE (7-2) NORTH FREMONT (8-1)

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 6-0 8-1 2 - MURTAUGH 4-2 7-3 3 - VALLEY 3-3 6-5 4 - LIGHTHOUSE 3-3 5-4 5 - CAREY 3-3 3-6 6 - GLENNS FERRY 1-5 2-6 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-5 2-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINAL THURS - 11/9/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) GRACE (7-3) OAKLEY (8-1)

FINAL FRI - 11/10/23 @ Butte County- 6:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) LOGOS (9-0) BUTTE COUNTY (9-1)

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 5-0 8-1 2 - HAGERMAN 4-1 9-2 3 - DIETRICH 3-2 6-4 4 - CASTLEFORD 2-3 3-5 5 - HANSEN 1-4 1-7 6 - SHOSHONE 0-5 0-8 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 4-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 11/10/23 @ Gooding- 7:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) ROCKLAND (8-2) CAMAS COUNTY (8-1)

FINAL SAT - 11/11/23 @ Hagerman - 2:00pm

(SEMI-FINALS)

(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP) KENDRICK (8-0) HAGERMAN (9-2)

