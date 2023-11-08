Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

SEMI-FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Nov. 9th, 10th & 11th
SEMI-FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
SEMI-FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS Joey Martin)
By Joey Martin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8WEEK 91ST ROUNDQUARTERFINALSSEMI-FINALS → STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Only four teams remain in the hunt for a championship, and after the dust settle this weekend, we’ll know who will complete for the 2023 Milk Bowl Championship.

One 2A, one 1A-D1 and two 1A-D2 local teams are still alive.

In 2A - #1 Declo (10-0) looks to remain undefeated and will host Melba (8-2) Friday night in Declo.

Over in 1A-D1 - #1 Oakley (8-1) kicks off the week Thursday night as Grace (7-3) comes to town.

And in 1A-D2; the Camas County Mushers and the Hagerman Pirates look to make a statement as Camas County (8-1) takes on Rockland (8-2) in Gooding on Friday night - Hagerman (9-2) hosts #1 Kendrick (8-0) at 2 pm on Saturday in Hagerman.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO1-010-0
2 - WENDELL0-15-5

SEMI-FINALS: 2A ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/10/23 @ Declo - 7:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
MELBA (8-2)
DECLO (10-0)
FINALFRI - 11/10/23 @ North Fremont - 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
WEST SIDE (7-2)
NORTH FREMONT (8-1)

2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY6-08-1
2 - MURTAUGH4-27-3
3 - VALLEY3-36-5
4 - LIGHTHOUSE3-35-4
5 - CAREY3-33-6
6 - GLENNS FERRY1-52-6
7 - RAFT RIVER1-52-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINALTHURS - 11/9/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
GRACE (7-3)
OAKLEY (8-1)
FINALFRI - 11/10/23 @ Butte County- 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
LOGOS (9-0)
BUTTE COUNTY (9-1)

2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY5-08-1
2 - HAGERMAN4-19-2
3 - DIETRICH3-26-4
4 - CASTLEFORD2-33-5
5 - HANSEN1-41-7
6 - SHOSHONE0-50-8
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-04-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINALFRI - 11/10/23 @ Gooding- 7:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
ROCKLAND (8-2)
CAMAS COUNTY (8-1)
FINALSAT - 11/11/23 @ Hagerman - 2:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
KENDRICK (8-0)
HAGERMAN (9-2)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

Latest News

The first team Is headlined by Twin Falls senior Kadence Boyd who is the 2023 Great Basin...
4A Great Basin all-conference volleyball teams announced
McAlister was recently added to the Biletnikoff award watch list, given each season to the top...
Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister to transfer away from the program
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
Hagermans’ Ky Kendall named KMVT Player of the Week
A Twin Falls all-star cheerleading studio opened this week under new ownership.
Twin Falls all-star cheerleading squad takes their talents across the country