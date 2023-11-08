SEMI-FINALS: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Nov. 9th, 10th & 11th
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Only four teams remain in the hunt for a championship, and after the dust settle this weekend, we’ll know who will complete for the 2023 Milk Bowl Championship.
One 2A, one 1A-D1 and two 1A-D2 local teams are still alive.
In 2A - #1 Declo (10-0) looks to remain undefeated and will host Melba (8-2) Friday night in Declo.
Over in 1A-D1 - #1 Oakley (8-1) kicks off the week Thursday night as Grace (7-3) comes to town.
And in 1A-D2; the Camas County Mushers and the Hagerman Pirates look to make a statement as Camas County (8-1) takes on Rockland (8-2) in Gooding on Friday night - Hagerman (9-2) hosts #1 Kendrick (8-0) at 2 pm on Saturday in Hagerman.
2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|1-0
|10-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-1
|5-5
SEMI-FINALS: 2A ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/10/23 @ Declo - 7:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|MELBA (8-2)
|DECLO (10-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/10/23 @ North Fremont - 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|WEST SIDE (7-2)
|NORTH FREMONT (8-1)
2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|6-0
|8-1
|2 - MURTAUGH
|4-2
|7-3
|3 - VALLEY
|3-3
|6-5
|4 - LIGHTHOUSE
|3-3
|5-4
|5 - CAREY
|3-3
|3-6
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-5
|2-6
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-5
|2-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D1 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURS - 11/9/23 @ Oakley - 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|GRACE (7-3)
|OAKLEY (8-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/10/23 @ Butte County- 6:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|LOGOS (9-0)
|BUTTE COUNTY (9-1)
2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|5-0
|8-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|4-1
|9-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|3-2
|6-4
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|2-3
|3-5
|5 - HANSEN
|1-4
|1-7
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-5
|0-8
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|4-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
SEMI-FINALS: 1A-D2 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 11/10/23 @ Gooding- 7:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|ROCKLAND (8-2)
|CAMAS COUNTY (8-1)
|FINAL
|SAT - 11/11/23 @ Hagerman - 2:00pm
(SEMI-FINALS)
(WINNER TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|KENDRICK (8-0)
|HAGERMAN (9-2)
