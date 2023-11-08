There is a link between depression and physical pain

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we approach the end of the year with the days getting shorter and the temperatures getting colder depression becomes a bigger issue for many.

Dr. Luke Sugden told KMVT pain and depression are directly related as they are both experienced in the same part of the brain.

He said someone who has a lot of physical pain is more likely to be depressed and someone experiencing depression is more likely to experience a worsening of their pain.

Because sunlight and vitamin D are directly linked to mood the lack of daylight can lead to more severe depression and pain which is why Sugden said it’s important to be proactive.

“Make sure you’re getting some exercise and be around people that help improve your mood and work on being in the sunshine and using a sun light, even if those aren’t directly related to your muscle aches and pains improving your mood can help your pain from that standpoint,” said Dugden.

He said taking a vitamin D supplement a few times a week is safe and reasonable and if you feel your depression and pain are worsening to talk with your doctor about having your levels checked.

