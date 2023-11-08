Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

There is a link between depression and physical pain

“Make sure you’re getting some exercise and be around people that help improve your mood and work on being in the sunshine and using a sun light.”
Pain and depression are experienced in the same part of the brain
Pain and depression are experienced in the same part of the brain(Spine & Neuro)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we approach the end of the year with the days getting shorter and the temperatures getting colder depression becomes a bigger issue for many.

Dr. Luke Sugden told KMVT pain and depression are directly related as they are both experienced in the same part of the brain.

He said someone who has a lot of physical pain is more likely to be depressed and someone experiencing depression is more likely to experience a worsening of their pain.

Because sunlight and vitamin D are directly linked to mood the lack of daylight can lead to more severe depression and pain which is why Sugden said it’s important to be proactive.

“Make sure you’re getting some exercise and be around people that help improve your mood and work on being in the sunshine and using a sun light, even if those aren’t directly related to your muscle aches and pains improving your mood can help your pain from that standpoint,” said Dugden.

He said taking a vitamin D supplement a few times a week is safe and reasonable and if you feel your depression and pain are worsening to talk with your doctor about having your levels checked.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

Latest News

Les Schwab's Week of Giving
Les Schwab’s ‘Week of Giving’ is partnering with the United Way
Joey Heck on Rise and Shine
CSI Spark Exhibit open until November 25
Louis Vickery is charged with rape and two counts sexual battery of a child committed by lewd...
Rape suspect prepares for trial
A Twin Falls man pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges in district court on Monday.
Twin Falls man awaits trial on child sex crimes