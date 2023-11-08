Twin Falls Bomb Squad shares protocols in wake of bomb threat at local grocery store

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last weekend a Twin Falls grocery received a bomb threat. KMVT caught up with the Twin Falls Police Department’s Bomb Squad to follow up on the incident and their standard protocol.

According to Sergeant Ryan Howe, the bomb threat at Smith’s Grocery, located on Addison Avenue East, turned out to be nothing of concern to local grocery shoppers and employees. During a bomb threat, however, there are certain protocols the department must abide by to maintain the safety of people and their selves.

When there is a potential threat, the bomb squad has to wear special gear and use special equipment in order to investigate a suspected bomb in any facility. The special equipment includes a robot that can move and x-ray any object, and a drone.

“So, if there’s a suspicious item or package or something that maybe we think is an explosive, typically the bomb squad will come out. We take a look at the device, and we try to do that as remote as possible, so we’ll take pictures from the distance, we’ll either use robots or drones, and we’ll inspect the device by hand or using robots,” said Sergeant Howe.

If you or someone or suspicious of a potential explosive being in your surrounding area, call the Twin Falls Public Safety or 9-1-1.

