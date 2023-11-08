Advertise with Us
Twin Falls man awaits trial on child sex crimes

A Twin Falls man pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges in district court on Monday.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man prepares for trial, after pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges, involving child sex crimes.

51-year-old Louis Vickery was arraigned in Twin Falls County District Court Monday.

He is charged with rape and two counts sexual battery of a child committed by lewd or lascivious acts. The minor in this case is a 17-year-old girl.

A CARES interview with a licensed professional revealed that Vickery allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and solicited her to participate in sexual acts.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Vickery has a pre-trial conference slated for January 8th, with the jury trial set to begin on the 24th.

