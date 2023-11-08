Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Public Library holds Elementary STEM event

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Public Library holds their weekly elementary STEM activity in the Children Services Department on Tuesdays starting at four in the afternoon.

The activity is an hour-long event with hand-on activities designed to get kids excited about science, tech and math. Kids from 8-years-old and up are allowed to attend. The library asks that if children are under the age of eight to bring a parent to assist them.

The STEM activity has been an ongoing event at the library since 2020 and has helped many children improve their skills academically and challenge their brains.

“The goal is to get kids elementary age excited about STEM. If they think science and engineering is exciting, and a fun thing to do, and to participate in, then maybe they’ll carry that through high school and maybe they will fine a career in STEM to participate in,” said the library’s Program Specialist, Linda Pullicar.

The STEM activity is open to anyone interested in attending and is free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested

Latest News

Rachel Michelle Paul was born on Dec 22, 2010, to William M. Paul and Maurine L. Paul. She was...
Paul, Rachel Michelle
Twin Falls Bomb Squad shares protocols in wake of bomb threat at local grocery store
Mary Lillian Holmes, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023, at...
Holmes, Mary Lillian
Albert Michael Farwell, age 71, of Declo, passed away after a courageous fight with cancer on...
Farwell, Albert Michael