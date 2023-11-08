Twin Falls Public Library holds Elementary STEM event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Public Library holds their weekly elementary STEM activity in the Children Services Department on Tuesdays starting at four in the afternoon.

The activity is an hour-long event with hand-on activities designed to get kids excited about science, tech and math. Kids from 8-years-old and up are allowed to attend. The library asks that if children are under the age of eight to bring a parent to assist them.

The STEM activity has been an ongoing event at the library since 2020 and has helped many children improve their skills academically and challenge their brains.

“The goal is to get kids elementary age excited about STEM. If they think science and engineering is exciting, and a fun thing to do, and to participate in, then maybe they’ll carry that through high school and maybe they will fine a career in STEM to participate in,” said the library’s Program Specialist, Linda Pullicar.

The STEM activity is open to anyone interested in attending and is free of charge.

