Twin Falls Warming Center set to open for the season this Friday night; looking for volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Warming Center is getting ready to open for the season, after a pilot period last year.

The Twin Falls Warming Center came about when the homeless coalition saw need in the community for shelter for people during the coldest nights of the year.

Located in The Taproot Church, the Twin Falls Warming Center will be open beginning this Friday night, on night’s when the forecasted overnight lows are at 29 degrees or below.

They will be offering a place for people to stay warm and to rest.

Last year they were only open for three weeks as it was a testing period, and they saw 10 people during that time.

This year they are going to have extended hours. They will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 in the morning every night.

On Monday morning they will close at 6:00 on the morning and open at 9:30 at night.

Randy Wastradowski, the director is hoping people will utilize this service if they are in need.

“We did have an individual who came from a drug house who said if we weren’t here that he would just go back to his drug house where he came from or he would’ve died on the street, and so he came here and we were able to help connect him with Valley House, and he is still in the Valley House program, so that showed us the potential, that’s one person, but how many more of that,” said Randy Wastradowski.

He says he knows the need is there in the community.

Another goal is to connect the people who come to the warming center with different resources that are available in the community.

“If it’s people have a need beyond what we can do, they need to be connected with other agencies, we have that ability through the coalition, we can connect them with other agencies who can provide them longer term services,” said Wastradowski.

They are looking for volunteers who are interested in helping to make sure the warming center can stay open.

If you are interested in volunteering, they are having a meeting Wednesday November 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Taproot Church.

For more information, email tfwarmingcenter@gmail.com or call (208) 358-3516.

