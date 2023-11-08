Advertise with Us
Wellness Wednesday: St. Luke’s Health Plan

Wellness Wednesday: St. Luke's Health Plan
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The St. Luke’s Health plan is in its second year, and enrollment is open now. To explain what the St. Luke’s Health Plan is we were joined by Senior Director of the program Nate Pierce.

For more information on the program click the play button up above and to learn more about available health insurance options available you can visit Your Health Idaho’s website or the St. Luke’s Health Plan website.

