Wellness Wednesday: St. Luke’s Health Plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The St. Luke’s Health plan is in its second year, and enrollment is open now. To explain what the St. Luke’s Health Plan is we were joined by Senior Director of the program Nate Pierce.

For more information on the program click the play button up above and to learn more about available health insurance options available you can visit Your Health Idaho’s website or the St. Luke’s Health Plan website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.