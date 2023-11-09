Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

12th Annual Hip Hop Holiday set for Saturday night in Twin Falls

12th Annual Hip Hop Holiday set for Saturday night in Twin Falls
12th Annual Hip Hop Holiday set for Saturday night in Twin Falls(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is never a lack of County and Rock shows around southern Idaho. A hip-hop show is slightly rarer… especially one for a very good cause.

This year marks the 12th year of the Hip Hop Holiday Concert put on by local radio personalities Joey Bravo and Michael Summers, as well as many other sponsors from around the area.

The all-ages event will feature over seven different performers and will take place inside Big Papa’s next to the Brickhouse in Downtown Twin Falls. And it’s not just hip-hop, the show will feature multiple genres of music.

What’s so special about this show is that all it takes to attend is at least a $10 donation, three non-perishable food items or a new unwrapped toy or all three is you’re feeling generous.

All the money, and items raised, will go to help support less fortunate families in the community during the holiday season.

“What we do with all the nonperishable food items that are donated? Those go to the Valley House, directly to the Valley House. Now, the money and the toys; those are saved for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, because we team up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace now and in December, we deliver beds to kids, and we build beds. So, a lot of the money is going for those beds and building those beds and the bedding and everything,” said Radio Host Joey Bravo.

The Hip Hop Holiday will take place this Saturday, November 11th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music getting underway at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

Ride TFT Director on Rise and Shine
Ride TFT Director Maxine Durand on Rise and Shine
Harvest Festival
Annual CSI Harvest Festival set to take place this weekend
Seasonal Affective Disorder has many people feeling down and having less energy
Shorter days and colder temperatures have many people feeling down and having less energy
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening