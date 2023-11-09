12th Annual Hip Hop Holiday set for Saturday night in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is never a lack of County and Rock shows around southern Idaho. A hip-hop show is slightly rarer… especially one for a very good cause.

This year marks the 12th year of the Hip Hop Holiday Concert put on by local radio personalities Joey Bravo and Michael Summers, as well as many other sponsors from around the area.

The all-ages event will feature over seven different performers and will take place inside Big Papa’s next to the Brickhouse in Downtown Twin Falls. And it’s not just hip-hop, the show will feature multiple genres of music.

What’s so special about this show is that all it takes to attend is at least a $10 donation, three non-perishable food items or a new unwrapped toy or all three is you’re feeling generous.

All the money, and items raised, will go to help support less fortunate families in the community during the holiday season.

“What we do with all the nonperishable food items that are donated? Those go to the Valley House, directly to the Valley House. Now, the money and the toys; those are saved for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, because we team up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace now and in December, we deliver beds to kids, and we build beds. So, a lot of the money is going for those beds and building those beds and the bedding and everything,” said Radio Host Joey Bravo.

The Hip Hop Holiday will take place this Saturday, November 11th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music getting underway at 8 p.m.

