Allow me to reintroduce myself: Jakari Livingston returns to The College of Southern Idaho’s basketball team

After being a part of the College of Southern Idaho’s basketball program during the 2021-2022 season, sophomore guard Jakari Livingston is back with the Golden Eagles.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being a part of the College of Southern Idaho’s basketball program during the 2021-2022 season, sophomore guard Jakari Livingston is back with the Golden Eagles.

Livingston transferred and played last season for the Pearl River Community College Wildcats, where in seven games he averaged over 8.5 points a contest.

Unfortunately for Livingston, his season was cut short by an injury, ending his time with the Wildcats.

After transferring back to CSI, he’s ready to show the community his talents once again.

“It was my first home my freshman year here at college, and the crowd loved me, and I loved the crowd,” Livingston said. “It’s just a lot of support since I’ve been back, so I’m ready to play in front of them again and show them what I have improved on.”

Calling Livingston a fan favorite within the community would be an understatement.

Every time he takes the court, the crowd perks up as they embrace his positive attitude and the energy he brings to the team.

He said playing opening night in front of the crowd brought him extreme joy as he loves to bring excitement to the team.

“It made me feel better about myself like a confidence thing,” Livingston said. “I like the fact that I make a lot of people smile, and their day gets better when they see me sometimes.”

You can catch Livingston and the Golden Eagles all season long as they compete for a Scenic West Athletic Conference title and look to make a run at the National Tournament.

The Golden Eagles host the Wright Physical Therapy Shootout this weekend, where they will have a game on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

