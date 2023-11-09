Annual CSI Harvest Festival set to take place this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Preparations for the annual Harvest Festival at the College of Southern Idaho are underway.

The 45th annual Harvest Time Festival is taking place this weekend at the CSI Expo Center, but what you might not know is this event is put on entirely by students at the College of Southern Idaho in the Culinary Arts and Pastry Programs, as well as the Business Management and Entrepreneurship Programs.

“So this is part of the project management class that I’m attending, I’m on a team of 7 people and we’ve been working for months to put together, different details, we’re going to do the cashier, money details, money management, lots of different admin tasks that Dianne, the person who puts together the harvest festival, needed from us, so it’s been a lot of learning,” said Jessica Mercier, a student in the business management and entrepreneurship program.

Over the three-day event, community members will be able to come and shop from vendors who are selling different items from Christmas wreaths, to candles, and knitted items to name a few.

“We’ve got everything from crafts, metallurgy, we’ve got fudge, candy,” said Dianne Jolovich, the hospitality management and culinary arts professor.

The culinary and pastry students will also be cooking and serving food for people who are interested.

The student’s plan everything out from the menu items to the placement of the vendors.

The Harvest Fest also acts as a fundraiser for some of the programs at the college.

“It goes for scholarships; it goes for community service projects that we participate in and it goes for students to pay to compete and travel with skills USA, collegiate Deca, and Hosa,” said Jolovich.

One student says she plans to take what she has learned from this project to her future career someday.

“The skills that I’m learning along with my teammates and classmates are skills that I really want to take into the future and do different things like this again, and the opportunity here has been amazing to be a part of the harvest festival and I’m really excited and thankful about it,” said Mercier.

The event kicks off Friday from 10 to 7, Saturday from 10 to 7 and Sunday from 10 to 4.

It costs 3 dollars to those 10 and up. On Friday all veterans and military personnel are admitted for free.

