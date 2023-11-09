Behind the Business: Part 2 - CSI Herrett Centers’ Faulkner Planetarium

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Coming up on 28 years of service to the community, the Faulkner Planetarium has been providing a world class experience to all of southern Idaho.

“This is actually a world-class planetarium. What you’ll find in our systems here you’ll find down in Salt Lake City, you can find in Chicago, you can find in New York and all across the world,” said Faulkner Planetarium Manager, Rick Greenawald.

First opening their doors on November 17, 1995, inside the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center. The Faulkner Planetarium has seen many upgrades and continues to ‘wow’ crowds year after year.

Rick Greenawald is the Planetarium Manager; he explains what the Faulkner is all about.

“The Faulkner is the largest planetarium in the State of Idaho, 50-foot dome seating 144 individuals. It has a DigiStar 7 Full Dome Projection System; so, it’s a domed screen that we project on with two large projectors. It can do astronomy, it can do all kinds of sciences; films, like giant screen films, astronomy content films, it even has live mode where we can do sky tours,” said Greenawald.

Right now, the Faulkner Planetarium has a full lineup of great shows of all kinds for all ages.

“Currently on the schedule we have our new show “Space Oases”, that show just opened up last month. We also have “Serengeti” which is a giant screen film, and it takes you to the heart of Africa, the Serengeti, to learn about the ecosystem and the major creatures there that drive the ecosystem. Saturdays we have “Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival” its back everybody! One of the most popular shows we have here at the planetarium for those kids,” said Greenawald.

And for those looking for a trip to the dark side of the moon, a classic continues to thrive on Saturday nights.

“We also have the Pink Floyd 50th anniversary show still go on, on Saturday evenings at 8 o’clock,” said Greenawald.

Beyond the gift shop, the Faulkner Planetarium is the only part of the Herrett Center where you have to spend your cash. And the only reason behind that is due to the fact that all of the shows are licensed, and that doesn’t come cheap… but the tickets do.

“$6 for adults, that’s age 18 through 59. Seniors 60+ are $5 each and children two thought 17 are $4 each and children under two are admitted free,” said Greenawald.

The Faulkner Planetarium is open for shows Tuesdays and Fridays starting at 7pm and a full day of shows on Saturdays.

For more information on shows and showtimes,

