Declos’ physical brand of football ready for state semi-finals

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The undefeated Declo Hornets have been the top team in class 2A nearly all season long and after their 37-14 win over Grangeville in the quarterfinals, they are just one win away from qualifying for the 2A state championship game.

The only team in their way is the Melba Mustangs who enter the matchup with an 8-2 record after defeating Nampa Christian.

“Melba is similar to us really, they wing-t but they also can spread it and throw it,” Declo head coach Josh Stewart said. “They’ve grinded out some tough wins, they beat North Fremont here and we expect it to be a tough physical football game.”

Declo loves tough, physical football games, especially as one of the best rushing attacks in the state, regardless of class.

The two-headed monster of Kesten Koyle and Max Snedaker can break a touchdown run on any play, while quarterback Will Garrard can tuck it and run himself.

However, the heart and soul of this team is on the defensive side of the ball.

“I feel like our whole team man, honestly our d-line stepped up real big,” linebacker Hayden Thaxton said. “There’s always something to improve on, but we played well this week and we’ll see what next week holds, we know they’re a good team, but we’re coming to play and we’re ready.”

Declo will get a boost for the game as the 2A semifinals are hosted by the high seed, meaning Declo as the top seed will host Melba on Friday night.

The game will be the last time Declo’s seven seniors will step foot on their home field for a game, but it doesn’t have to be the last game ever with 60 complete minutes of football.

“We talk about it all the time how fortunate they are to be playing still because there are only four teams that are still playing,” head coach Josh Stewart said. “It’s awesome for them to be able to play here at home one last time and hopefully we get the W.”

Declo and Melba will square off in the 2A state semifinals on Friday night at Declo High School with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

