Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife
Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ride TFT Director on Rise and Shine
Ride TFT Director Maxine Durand on Rise and Shine