Green, Bonnie ‘Delores’ Price

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On November 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, Delores passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke a few days prior.

Delores is the daughter of Charles Rulon and Mabel Knight Price and was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Burley High School in 1951 and soon thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Dan G Green, on June 12, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Delores loved music. She sang often throughout her life, beginning at the age of three when her Granddaddy Price would have her sing for the customers at the original Price’s Café. In high school she sang in duets, trios etc. She had the leading role in the operetta “Rose of the Danube.” She continued singing throughout her life with several groups including Sweet Adelines, Variations, and ward and stake choirs. Some of her hobbies included sewing, writing poetry, and art.

She loved everyone, and was blessed with many wonderful, lifelong friends. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, and treasured each of these relationships.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she will be remembered as being obedient, faithful, enduring and full of light. Having a deep and abiding love for our Savior Jesus Christ, she served faithfully in many Church callings including Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She and Dan served as stake and ward missionaries, sharing their love and testimonies at every opportunity. Together, they loved the temple and attended often, as well as serving eight years in the Boise Idaho Temple as ordinance workers.

Delores worked in several schools including Miller, Southwest, Mountain View, and Declo Elementaries and Burley Junior High School. Her most rewarding position was as a paraprofessional helping children learn how to read. Her love of guiding and shaping children’s lives was expressed by welcoming foster children through the Indian Placement Program.

She is survived by her adoring children, Kim Alan Green of Burley, Michael Dan Green (Becky) of Brea, Calif., Kathy Lynn Green of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa Kay (Wallace) Blacker of Heyburn; 18 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Rosemary) Price and Wayne (Lorraine) Price; and sisters, Kay (Dan) Black, Connie (Jim) Radford and Julie (Steve) Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan G Green; their infant daughter, Janet Sue Green; and her parents, Rulon and Mabel Price.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Idaho West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Avenue, in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church, preceding the funeral.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

