History at the Barn returns to the Mountain View Barn

History at the Barn begins latest season
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —History at the Barn is returning to the Mountain View Barn bringing a series of history-related topics along with it. Put on by Preservation Twin Falls yearly the session returns with a focus on Idaho History. Professor Emeritus of History Dr. Russell M. Tremayne joined us on Rise and Shine to talk about the series with the first one beginning November 9 at 6:00 P.M.

The rest of the topics will be discussed on the following dates:

“The Story of Basques in Southern Idaho” on December 7.

“El Milagro and Latin Labor in Southern Idaho” on January 18.

“Southern Idaho Refugees” on February 15.

“The Sexy Lie” on March 14.

The series of talks brings guest speakers including Dr. John Bieter from Boise State University and Dr. Caroline Hieldman from Occidental College.

For more information about the series click the play button above.

