The Idaho Public Utilities Commission hold public hearing to make changes to tariffs

The event was resurrected last year following a break during the pandemic.
The event was resurrected last year following a break during the pandemic.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission held a customer hearing in Twin Falls Wednesday night at the American Legion building on Seastrom Street. The hearing was held to allow customers to share testimonies on an Idaho Power application to make changes to onsite and self-generation tariffs.

The hearing, which was advertised to be public hearing, turned out to be a hearing that restricted the media from attending. Some commissioners and testifiers allegedly had concerns of being doxed if seen attending the hearing.

“Its a combination public hearing as well as a customer hearing. We really appreciate the coverage that the media gives us. we like to balance the coverage with creating an environment where people can submit comments, actually testifying is what they’re doing this evening. Without a lot of background activity and cameras and such in the room,” said Public Information Officer of Idaho Public Utilities Commission, Adam Rush.

This hearing was the second and final hearing before a decision will be made as to whether the commission will allow real-time net billing with an avoided cost-based financial credit rate for exported energy, among other things.

The previous hearing was held in Boise.

Commissioners plan to take time to consider all testimonies from both hearings. Its unknown when they will have a final decision.

