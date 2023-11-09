Local Veterans honored at Veterans Day Lunch hosted by school district and Rotary Club

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Rotary Club in collaboration with the Twin Falls School District, held a Veterans Day service Wednesday afternoon.

Veterans from the community were invited to be recognized and honored for their service.

The students from the military science program at the Twin Falls School District presented the colors, and the Canyon Ridge Choir sang patriotic songs.

The superintendent, Brady Dickinson, says it is important to teach the students to recognize and honor the veterans service.

“A few years ago we started a military leadership class, between Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge High School, so we have students right now going through these classes and eventually they have goals to go on and do military service, and so for all our students, I think it’s important to recognize the service of our veterans, and so we wanted to get our kids involved so they can be a part of this process, and really learn about different ways they can honor veterans in our community,” said Brady Dickinson, the superintendent of the Twin Falls School District.

The choir from Canyon Ridge sand the Armed Forces Medley as well as the National Anthem.

The Military Leadership students presented the colors.

The Military Leadership teacher says it is a good way for the students to get involved in their community.

“A lot of my students are looking into the military for a possible career path, and I think it’s awesome that they can connect to the veterans of their own community, they can network that way, gain experiences from the veterans they get to talk to and hear about their stories and their like oh hey I might want to do that,” said Sarah Pak, the teacher and a staff sergeant at the Idaho National Guard.

The event was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

This was the first year doing this service, but Dickinson says they expect to do it every year from now on.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.