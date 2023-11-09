Advertise with Us
N Idaho man accused of killing a family of four is asking the court to dismiss his confession

(AP/CNN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wallace, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man accused of shooting four of his neighbors over the Father’s Day weekend this year in Kellogg made another appearance in court in Wallace.

31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, along with his defense attorneys submitted documents asking the Shoshone County Court to toss out his confession, on the grounds that the responding officers did not read him his Miranda rights until after he was detained and had made voluntary statements.

Shoshone County Sheriff Lieutenant Garald Baliski told the court on Wednesday he responded to the call, and within seconds of being at the scene of the shooting, Kaylor told him he had just shot his four neighbors.

Kaylor was read his Miranda rights by Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch hours after Kaylor had been detained.

Shoshone County Prosecutors told the court that Kaylor’s admission was recorded on the officer’s body cam video. The judge presiding over the case will now decide if law enforcement violated his rights and whether that evidence can be used during the trial.

Kaylor has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot four of his neighbors in June in Kellogg. Kaylor and his wife claim that one of the neighbor’s teenage sons engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of Kaylor’s wife and young children while standing in front of a window with the curtains open.

Kaylor pleaded not guilty to all counts, and his trial is set to begin on January 9, 2024. Due to the circumstances surrounding the case, the state does not intend to seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

