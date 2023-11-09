Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening

Idaho State Police continue to investigate
Fatality crash near Hansen bridge claims life of Rupert man
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police continues to investigate an accident that blocked up traffic near the Hansen bridge in Twin Falls County on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 6pm, Wednesday evening in the eastbound lanes of Idaho Highway 50 near mile marker 4, just south of the Hansen bridge.

According to ISP, a 35-year-old male from Rupert, was driving westbound in a 2008 Ford Taurus, when he made a U-turn and struck a 2012 Ford F150. The F150 was occupied by a 37-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old male passenger, both from Twin Falls. The driver of the Taurus was wearing a seatbelt, however he succumbed to injuries at the scene. The driver of the F150 was wearing a seatbelt, his passenger was not. Highway 50 was blocked for approximately 6 hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Rock Creek Fire Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office, and Idaho Transportation Department.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

History at the Barn Returns
History at the Barn returns to the Mountain View Barn
Behind the Business: Part 2 - CSI Herrett Center: Faulkner Planetarium
Behind the Business: Part 2 - CSI Herrett Centers’ Faulkner Planetarium
The event was held at the Canyon Springs Golf Course.
Local Veterans honored at Veterans Day Lunch hosted by school district and Rotary Club
The event was resurrected last year following a break during the pandemic.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission hold public hearing to make changes to tariffs