A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police continues to investigate an accident that blocked up traffic near the Hansen bridge in Twin Falls County on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 6pm, Wednesday evening in the eastbound lanes of Idaho Highway 50 near mile marker 4, just south of the Hansen bridge.

According to ISP, a 35-year-old male from Rupert, was driving westbound in a 2008 Ford Taurus, when he made a U-turn and struck a 2012 Ford F150. The F150 was occupied by a 37-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old male passenger, both from Twin Falls. The driver of the Taurus was wearing a seatbelt, however he succumbed to injuries at the scene. The driver of the F150 was wearing a seatbelt, his passenger was not. Highway 50 was blocked for approximately 6 hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Rock Creek Fire Department, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office, and Idaho Transportation Department.

