Shorter days and colder temperatures have many people feeling down and having less energy

Seasonal Affective Disorder has many people feeling down and having less energy(Layne Rabe | KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the temperatures fall and the sun goes down earlier many people start to feel down and have less energy.

These could be signs of seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Kelsie Hendrickson with St. Luke’s says SAD is a major depressive disorder typically experienced in the fall and winter.

She said it is a seasonal pattern of depressive episodes where people may experience low mood, low energy, changes in sleep patterns, and appetite, typically where people will sleep and eat more.

Hendrickson added SAD typically happens in the winter months when there is less sunlight. She said, if possible, try to get 30 minutes of sunlight each day, and if you cannot get direct sunlight, light therapy is an alternative.

“So, when you’re looking for a light therapy or a light therapy box the measurement of units is lux, so you want to find one that’s at least 10,000 lux,” said Hendrickson. “And, really working with your medical or mental health provider and finding one that works for you.”

She added talk therapy and behavioral therapy can also help with people experiencing seasonal depression and try to plan pleasurable activities during the fall and winter months.

