‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Singles know that nowadays, the chances of meeting someone in person is slim compared to meeting someone on a dating app.

But for many women, meeting up with a man they don’t know can be dangerous.

That’s where “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” Facebook groups come into play.

The goal of these groups is for women in the community to warn other women about men who are on dating apps who have secrets to hide.

Common examples are men who are actually married or ones with a history of abuse or felonies.

Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to get insight from other women who know the man.

Or, women can post men whom they have dated and want to warn others about their abuse, cheating, or other red flags.

These types of groups all started in New York City last year, and since then, similar Facebook groups have popped up in various cities nationwide.

Take the group “Are We Dating the Same Guy? St. Louis” for example. The Facebook group has garnered more than 50,000 members from the region, with women posting their dates, boyfriends, and even their husbands to see if someone else is dating them or has dirt on them.

The groups have specific rules – a type of “girl code,” such as to not tell the men who were posted in the group that they were posted. And certainly, to not tell the men what was said about them.

Last names of men and personal information also are not to allowed be posted; rather, a photo of the man and his first name are all that’s needed.

Members of these groups say the point is to protect other women from men who may be dishonest or downright dangerous.

Maggie from St. Louis is a member of the group. She said she values the sense of community and warnings about men she might go on a date with.

“I really appreciate [the pages] just because I view them as a positive from a safety standpoint,” Maggie said.

There is a real public service in the sites, group moderators and members argue. With the World Health Organization estimating one in three women will experience either physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, the group can serve as a significant warning.

“They could be an unsafe person. And I kind of see it as empowering almost … like makes me feel a deeper connection with other people who are in similar circumstances dating like I am,” Maggie said.

Alexandra Freeman with Missouri Matchmaker said the groups can have benefits.

“You’re able to vet them, you’re able to figure out if this is a safe scenario to be in … which reduces the burden of labor, of online dating,” Freeman said.

However, Freeman said there’s no way of knowing if the women are being truthful about what they are saying about the men.

“And in the end, you don’t know who is saying what about these people on these sites. You have no way of knowing if these people are being deceptive,” Freeman said.

From a legal standpoint, users could run into issues.

Michael Pelagalli is an attorney whose firm Minc Law is now specializing in these groups.

“There are times when these groups can be used inappropriately to defame someone or cause harm, and we have been contacted by people who have lost romantic partners, they have been questioned by their employer,” Pelagalli said.

The posts, though meant to be private, often do get back to the person who was posted about.

“The groups are legal within the bounds of the first amendment; it’s when someone commits defamation, that’s when the line is crossed,” Pelagalli explained.

To stay out of legal trouble, Pelagalli said to stick to the truth.

“Keep your post truthful and accurate, and proceed with caution, and know that those groups do not outright protect a woman posting,” Pelagalli said.

Lawyers say defamation most often occurs not on the original post but in the comments section.

Joe, a 29-year-old single man from St. Louis, said he thinks it is “sad” that these types of groups have to exist, “but I get it.”

Meanwhile, he is making it his goal to never be posted on “Are We Dating the Same Guy? St. Louis.”

He said being posted in the group would certainly be a wakeup call for any man.

“I would point that to the man and be like, ‘You got to change some behaviors, dude,’” Joe said.

On the flip side, “Vouched Dating” Facebook groups have started popping up from city to city, with women posting testimonies about good single men in their life who are looking for that special someone.

The goal of these groups is to get the word out about available men who would make a great partner and try to set them up on dates with women in the group.

Many cities now have both “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” and “Vouched Dating” groups on Facebook, with many overlapping users.

Maggie said sometimes, seeing “the worst” of dating is discouraging, but she’s trying to stay hopeful.

“I’m still out there, still looking,” she said.

