The Camas County Mushers are ready for semi-final action

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Camas County Mushers are in the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, as they have had a fantastic season.

The Mushers dominated the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference while finishing with an overall 8-1 record.

In the first round of the playoffs, they dominantly beat Garden Valley, winning 70-13.

Senior quarterback Tristen Smith was 6-10 for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the win. His favorite target? Emmett Palan who had four catches for 90 yards and two scores.

They have a dual-threat offense, and their defense is one of the best in the state.

Seniors Trevor Tews and Troy Smith have combined for more than six interceptions and Smith is top-15 in Idaho in total tackles.

The Mushers square off with the Rockland Bulldogs.

Rockland lost the season’s first two games before winning seven straight. That first loss came against Camas County, where the Mushers dominated 62-12.

A championship berth is on the line Friday as the two square off on a neutral site at Gooding High School.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

