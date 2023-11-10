Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Cnossen, Deborah Kay

November 6, 2023, Age 67
Deborah Kay Cnossen, 67, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at...
Deborah Kay Cnossen, 67, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Deborah Kay Cnossen, 67, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Debbie was born on February 27, 1956, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of LaVerne and Mary Schroeder.  Debbie was raised and educated in Bliss.  She grew up on a ranch with her parents and brother – Kelly.  Debbie loved to ride horses and cause mischief in school.  She had a lot of great friends and was always the life of the party.  She enjoyed spending time with family and will be missed forever.

Debbie is survived by her father – LaVerne Schroeder; her two sons - Chris (Kallie) Mathews and Taylor (Carrie) Cnossen; one daughter – Amy (Dan) Rietkirk; nine grandchildren – Kaitlyn, Hunter, Slevin, Kyla, Jack, Sierra, Dylan, Andrew, Daniel and Bailee; and two great grandchildren – River and Clementine.

She was preceded in death by her mother – Mary Ann Schroeder; and her brother – Kelly Schroeder.

A celebration of life potluck gathering for Debbie will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Bliss School Gym.

For those who would want to make a memorial donation they can do so by going to  https://gofund.me/b46f9d2a

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

New Orthopedic Clinic opens on North College Road
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Suspect in Eakin murder, Ericka Nichole Brock appeared in court
On November 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, Delores passed away peacefully after...
Green, Bonnie ‘Delores’ Price
Behind the Business: Part 2 - CSI Herrett Center: Faulkner Planetarium
Behind the Business: Part 2 - CSI Herrett Centers’ Faulkner Planetarium