Cnossen, Deborah Kay

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Deborah Kay Cnossen, 67, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Debbie was born on February 27, 1956, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of LaVerne and Mary Schroeder. Debbie was raised and educated in Bliss. She grew up on a ranch with her parents and brother – Kelly. Debbie loved to ride horses and cause mischief in school. She had a lot of great friends and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed spending time with family and will be missed forever.

Debbie is survived by her father – LaVerne Schroeder; her two sons - Chris (Kallie) Mathews and Taylor (Carrie) Cnossen; one daughter – Amy (Dan) Rietkirk; nine grandchildren – Kaitlyn, Hunter, Slevin, Kyla, Jack, Sierra, Dylan, Andrew, Daniel and Bailee; and two great grandchildren – River and Clementine.

She was preceded in death by her mother – Mary Ann Schroeder; and her brother – Kelly Schroeder.

A celebration of life potluck gathering for Debbie will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Bliss School Gym.

For those who would want to make a memorial donation they can do so by going to https://gofund.me/b46f9d2a

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

