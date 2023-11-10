CSI volleyball prepares for National tournament

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is going dancing as the ninth seed in this year’s NJCAA National tournament.

The Golden Eagles earned the seed after sweeping Arizona Western on Monday in the Rocky Mountain A District Championship.

Following the win, multiple Golden Eagles claimed conference awards.

Annie Nikolnikova was named Region 18 Player of the Year and Chinarue Inoue was named Libero of the Year.

CSI also had three players named to the different all-conference teams.

Alizaysha Sopi was named to the first team, Janke Pretorius to the second, and Val Sarti-Cipriani to the third.

They now shift their sights to nationals where they take on 8th-seeded Odessa College.

The Golden Eagles fell in four sets to the Wranglers back in August.

Head coach Jim Cartisser said getting the win over Arizona Western was huge for momentum.

“We didn’t want to leave that up to a committee, we wanted to stamp it ourselves and go into the tournament with a lot of momentum and that got us in a good headspace heading back to Kansas.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.