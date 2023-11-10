Advertise with Us
Fit and Well Idaho: Home Health Care and Hospice Team at St. Luke’s

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s and their Home Health and Hospice Care Team provide a very important service to people in the Wood River and Magic Valley.

That is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

The Home Health and Hospice Care Team visit patients at their homes and provide health care services to them there.

For those on Home Health Care, they either are recovering from a surgery or some type of wound and are able to recover at home with the assistance of a Home Health Nurse.

For those on Hospice, the patient has a disease or illness that will end their life eventually, and the Hospice Nurse visits them at their home to make them comfortable.

Home Health and Hospice Nurses provide a service for the entire family to make people the most comfortable.

“I think patients may have heard of nurses that may visit homes, but they are often surprised by the complexity of care that we are able to provide, the wound care, the therapy we are able to offer, the social services,” said Bryan Borders, the manager of Home Health and Hospice Team at St. Luke’s.

Most Home Health and Hospice patients will be referred to the program by their physicians.

As always, if you have any questions, ask your doctor about whether this program may be a good fit for you.

