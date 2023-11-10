Idaho murder suspect Chad Daybell wants death penalty removed

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho murder suspect Chad Daybell wants the death penalty removed, after his attorney, John Prior, filed several motions on Thursday.

Daybell is charged with murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy, as well as the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the children of his current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in all three deaths and conspiracy to commit grand theft by deception in the deaths of J.J. and Tylee.

The first motion included to strike the death penalty based on relative culpability. The defense argues Daybell has lesser culpability than his co-defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, who did not face the death penalty.

The second is a motion in limine to limit the state to consistent arguments. Since only one defendant is facing the death penalty, Prior argues the relative culpability of each defendant goes to the core of the prosecution’s case and directly impacts the constitutionality of any resulting sentence.

The third motion is motion to strike the death penalty as arbitrary, capricious, and disproportionate. Prior states Chad Daybell was not made aware of the potential outcome when he waived his right to a speedy trial.

That motion hearing will be held on November 29th.

