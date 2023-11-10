Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Idaho murder suspect Chad Daybell wants death penalty removed

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:10 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho murder suspect Chad Daybell wants the death penalty removed, after his attorney, John Prior, filed several motions on Thursday.

Daybell is charged with murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy, as well as the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the children of his current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in all three deaths and conspiracy to commit grand theft by deception in the deaths of J.J. and Tylee.

The first motion included to strike the death penalty based on relative culpability. The defense argues Daybell has lesser culpability than his co-defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, who did not face the death penalty.

The second is a motion in limine to limit the state to consistent arguments. Since only one defendant is facing the death penalty, Prior argues the relative culpability of each defendant goes to the core of the prosecution’s case and directly impacts the constitutionality of any resulting sentence.

The third motion is motion to strike the death penalty as arbitrary, capricious, and disproportionate. Prior states Chad Daybell was not made aware of the potential outcome when he waived his right to a speedy trial.

That motion hearing will be held on November 29th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

A Twin Falls man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to the death of an infant child.
Twin Falls man awaits sentencing for death of an infant
Ambulance generic
Two injured in crash west of Filer
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Suspect in Eakin murder, Ericka Nichole Brock appeared in court Wednesday
Thursday evening's online weather update {11/9/2023}