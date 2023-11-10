Advertise with Us
Jack and Mary Zarybnisky inviting community to Thanksgiving Dinner at Burley Senior Center

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local couple is inviting the community to their Thanksgiving dinner in Burley on November 22.

Jack and Mary Zarybnisky have been providing a Thanksgiving Meal to people in the community for 30 years.

When they started it, it was very small, only six people showed up.

At the peak, they have served more than 2,000 meals.

This year, it is being held the night before Thanksgiving, November 22, at the Burley Senior Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and they will also be providing winter coats, blankets, and food boxes to those in need as well.

Jack says he and his wife have so enjoyed putting this together for the community, and are hopeful people will come and celebrate together.

It is not just for senior citizens, anyone is welcome to attend.

“We encourage everybody just to come down, because it’s going to be a complete Thanksgiving Dinner, it’s turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, real Idaho mashed potatoes, cause we’re peeling the potatoes, green beans green bean casserole, a roll, pie and a drink,” said Jack Zarybnisky, who is organizing the dinner.

Jack says this is just one small way that he gives back to the community that has given him so much.

He says they are in need of some coats and undergarments’, specifically for the small children.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off your items to the Burley Senior Center or email Jack at zarboolympics@yahoo.com

