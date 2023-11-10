Lawmakers get an update on state’s property tax relief

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Joint Appropriations Finance Committee met again on Thursday to go over state budgets and get an update on the implementation of bills that passed in the 20-24 session.

The committee heard an update on the much-anticipated property tax relief bill or House Bill 292. It is a two-part relief for school districts and taxpayers.

Jared Tatro, from the Legislative Service Office, gave an update from the school districts. Saying that a fund was created to help schools pay their bonds or levy’s which would provide property tax relief.

They are in the process of getting the numbers from each district on how much they received in funding and how the school districts used.

For property taxpayers, Seth Grigg from Idaho Association of Counties said that property owners will see the reduction on their property tax statement. But the amount is still being worked out as well.

“I’ll frequently have folks inquire how much tax relief am I going to see what’s my reduction at the individual parcel level going to be and the answer is we won’t know until all the budgets and levies are set all of the calculations are run and tax notices go out and we’re almost to that point now,” said Grigg.

A series of dates was given to the committee. The next key date is November 25th when treasurers mail or email property tax notices.

