New Orthopedic Clinic opens on North College Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Lukes has always been the Magic Valley go-to for any and all major surgeries. Now a new clinic located on North College Road is open and is offering orthopedic care to the community.

Magic valley orthopedics is a clinic that was established by three orthopedic surgeons from St. Lukes Hospital: Justin Dazley, Tyler Wayment and Jed May. The clinic will focus on spine surgery, full joint replacements, plastic surgery for the hands and more. Their goal is to continue to deliver high quality care and conservative treatment to patients in the Magic Valley region.

“We’re not looking at a separation per say, we’re going to continue to partner with them, continue to work with St. Lukes just as an important valuable member of the health care team and the community, we’re going to operate at the hospital and we’re going to see patients in the emergency room in the hospital. And really try to stay as involved in that area as we need to,” said Spine Surgeon, Justine Dazley.

After November 17th, Magic Valley Orthopedics will be its own entity. The clinic will be accepting all insurances. There will also be payment plans and assistance for those without insurance.

“Physicians and patients deserve the right to choose certain aspects of their health care and having the freedom and autonomy to develop a care plan that fits the patients need is beneficial not only to the patient, but the doctor and the community as a whole,” said Joint Replacement Specialist, Jed May.

Magic Valley Orthopedics is located in 738 North College Road in Twin Falls. Doctor May, Dazley and Wayment says that every patient that enters their doors are welcomed.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.