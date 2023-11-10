North Side Canal Company is performing canal maintenance while irrigation water is shut-off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2023 irrigation season ended October 16th and now the North Side Canal Company is working during the off-season to maintain the canal system.

From now and next spring, the canal crews will be removing sediment accumulated over the irrigation season, doing bank repair, and performing maintenance work on the hydroelectric power plants on the system.

The canal company is also running recharge water in partnership with the state of Idaho to improve the sustainability of the Eastern State Plain Aquifer.

North Side Canal Company General Manager Alan Hansten said the canal has been around for over 100 years.

“So, the Southern Idaho economy is highly dependent on agriculture and North Side Canal Company plays a very key role in making sure we get water to the farmers reliably, on time, and when they need it to sustain our crop production,” said Hansten.

Hansten added people should avoid the canals even in the winter as they can be steep and could lead to injury if someone were to fall in and to avoid them while operating vehicles and ATVs.

“Canals are not safe to drive along, and they’re also not a public right of ways here for North Side Canal Company, these are private right of ways,” said Hansten. “And, they are not for public access, so it’s important that folks to respect the adjacent property owners and their rights to their properties and not be trespassing on those lands.”

Hansten said canal maintenance is performed year-round with 60 employees to maintain and operate the canals but when the canals are empty in the winter work is much faster.

