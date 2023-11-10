Advertise with Us
Oakley football routes Grace and is moving on to fourth straight title game

Oakley will take on the winner of Logos/Butte County next week.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OAKLEY, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The first semi-final matchup between the local teams kicked off Thursday night.

The Oakley Hornets hosted the Grace Grizzlies with a chance to go to their fourth straight championship game.

After a back-and-forth first quarter with a tied 14-14 game, Oakley would explode, winning 50-20, and stamping their ticket to a fourth straight title game.

“We’ve been a group of guys since we were on the playground in the second grade, and it means the most to all of us that we kick butt and keep on going,” senior running back Bry Severe said. “We don’t want this to end because this is really great getting to play with these guys.”

Oakley will take on the winner of Logos/Butte County next week.

