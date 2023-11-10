Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Jerome High School FFA Chapter competes at national convention

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week a handful of Jerome High School FFA students left their Indianapolis trip with national honors.

One of those students was sophomore Jessica Peralta who was the first student from the South Magic Valley FFA District to compete in the Spanish Creed portion of the event. And as only a tenth grader she received twelfth place as a national semifinalist.

“To be able to give the FFA Creed in my native language was something that I was very proud of because it just felt like I was representing my family and the background that we have,” Peralta said.

“It was very rewarding to be able to see myself progress from not being very good at public speaking to being able to escalate over and over.”

Peralta opted to honor her heritage in her event, but another Jerome FFA member, senior Eliza Dugan, actually took second in her event of public speaking on career development. Dugan did her speech on how to reduce methane in livestock and talked to multiple professors, farmers and others involved in agriculture to build the best speech she could.

“It takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of passion and a lot of effort and sometimes it’s really hard, there are tears sometimes, but when they go through and get to that level. It’s really great to see kids have those positive experiences and those successes with how much time and effort they put into it,” Jerome High School Agriculture Teacher Nicole Lebsack said.

The effort students like Eliza and Jessica were putting in wasn’t just for this one-off national event. These young ladies are building skills that they can take with them throughout the rest of their lives and into potential jobs one day.

“I definitely do see agriculture as a career path and I see agriculture as kind of a steppingstone for other areas, I mean there’s so much leadership that we learn because of the agriculture industry and FFA that it really helps me in all areas of my life, whether its giving presentations in school to helping in different clubs and organizations,” Dugan said.

These two weren’t the only students from Jerome High School to claim national awards as Kamille Mirkin also took home a top-12 finish in her event of employment skills and Eliza’s sister, Vivian Dugan, received the American FFA Degree, which is the highest honor one can get in FFA.

Congratulations to all the Jerome High School FFA members and instructors on a successful national convention.

