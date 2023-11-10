Suspect in Eakin murder, Ericka Nichole Brock appeared in court Wednesday

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the suspects charged in connection to the murder of William “Bill” Eakin, 84, was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.

43-year-old Erika Nichole Brock of Heyburn appeared in Jerome County District Court Wednesday morning, November 9, 2023. Brock is charged with accessory to the felony crime of first-degree murder, destruction of evidence and grand theft in connection to the murder of Eakin, who was found by authorities at his home on Bob Barton Road, on September 17th of this year.

She is being held in the Jerome County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Brock previously waived her right to a speedy trial and has been cooperating with investigators on the murder case. During court, Brock’s defense attorney asked for a bond reduction and permission for her to be released to family. The defense attorney also asked for the status hearing be postponed for two months.

“Your Honor, we are going to ask on the preliminary hearing to reschedule the status several weeks down the road, we’re working on an anticipated offer on this case and there’s a lot going on behind it, so it’s going to take a little time,” said the defense attorney during the hearing.

Judge Stacey Depew agreed to reduce Brock’s bond from $75,000 to $25,000. If bond the is posted, she is required to wear an ankle monitor. If Brock is unable to post bond, Judge Depew said she will consider allowing her to enroll into a 90-day treatment center in Boise.

Meanwhile, Kevin Kuintzle, 32, of Twin Falls, and his defense have filed multiple Supplemental Response Requests for Discovery with the Jerome County court, in his case regarding the death of Bill Eakin.

As we have reported, Kuintzle has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of destruction or concealment of evidence, burglary, and grand theft. Kuintzle allegedly shot Eakin while he was in bed sleeping.

Back on October 25th, Jerome County District Court Judge John B. Lothspeich granted the state’s motion to preserve the crime scene and evidence at Eakin’s home located at 91 Bob Barton Road in Jerome County.

Kuintzle’s next court appearance will be on November 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. for a status conference. He is being held in the Jerome County Jail without bond.

While Kuintzle has been behind bars, he has been charged with other crimes including misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an arrest, and felony injury to jail for an incident that happened at the Jerome County Jail on October 24th, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge for an incident that occurred on September 22nd. In both of those cases Kuinzle has pleaded not guilty.

