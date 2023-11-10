Twin Falls hot wash station moves to Centennial Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With nicer weather right in time for the weekend those who recreate or fish in the water need to know about a change.

For people who have or plan to spend time on the open parts of the Snake River that were once impacted by the Quagga Mussel closures there’s been some changes to know about.

The hot wash station that was located at the Twin Falls Visitor Center parking lot has moved to a new location.

It’s now located at Centennial Park although the water access remains closed.

Hot washes are part of the clean drain dry approach to eradicating the invasive Quagga Mussel and recommended after river use.

The hot washes are water heated to a specific temperature and pressure washed – a method known to work for removing the mussel and larva.

More information about the Quagga Mussel and links to closures can be found here.

