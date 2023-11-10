Twin Falls man awaits sentencing for death of an infant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to the death of an infant child.

19-year-old Logan Penner will be sentenced to 35 years in prison, with 15 of those years fixed, according to Twin Falls County prosecutor, Grant Loebs.

Penner was set to go to trial on a first-degree murder charge, but instead took a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office.

On November 25, 2022, Twin Falls Police responded to the Valley House Homeless Shelter for a report of a two-month-old boy not breathing, with blood coming out of his nose.

According to court records, Penner shook two-month old Peyton Rice and threw him into his crib.

A doctor at Saint Luke’s Magic Valley reported Rice suffered significant head trauma. He was taken off life support five days later.

Penner told police he snapped, as he expressed frustration with Rice’s “colic and constant crying”.

The sentencing date is set for February 12, 2024.

