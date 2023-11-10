Two injured in crash west of Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and N 1900 E.

Idaho State Police responded to the accident at just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver of a 1986 Toyota pickup stopped briefly at the intersection, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The male driver struck a 2018 Chevorlet Silverado, driven by a 24-year-old woman from Buhl.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

U.S. 30 was blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency personnel and law enforcement to investigate and clear the scene.

ISP was assisted by Filer Fire Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Buhl Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air Saint Luke’s.

