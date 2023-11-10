Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Wendy’s offers free nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year

The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.
The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wendy’s is giving away chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year.

The six-piece nuggets are free with any app purchase through the Wendy’s app or online.

The restaurant is also bringing back its seasonal treat this month.

Starting Nov. 14, customers will be able to order the Peppermint Frosty, which will replace the Pumpkin Spice Frosty that dropped in September.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has been offering “Free Fries Fridays” on its app with a minimum $1 purchase.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on Monday to the first 500 customers on Monday to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Analysts say inflation has left fast food customers hungry for bargains, and they say there’s no better deal than something for free.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Twin Fallls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali
Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame