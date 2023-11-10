Winter recreation at the City of Rocks & Castle Rocks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As many folks get ready to head to the mountains for skiing there are still opportunities to visit the City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park though there are some changes the rangers would like to make you aware of.

The parks will remain open for the winter for 24 hours, but the visitor center will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can still camp, but you still need to reserve your spot, water has been shut off for the season, and you can still request a ranger to take you and a group of friends on a hike on the California Trail.

For more details on this information click the play button to watch the interview with City of Rocks Visitor Services Ranger Robb Hamblen above.

