DOT Foods donates $30,000 worth of food to six Magic Valley food pantries

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Holiday season rapidly approaching, food pantries throughout the area are seeing an increased demand for items.

That’s why the DOT Foods Distribution Center in Burley is stepping up and donating $30,000 worth of food and necessities to six food banks in the area as part of its “Neighbor-to-Neighbor” program.

“There is a lot of need, we have worked with Community Council for years now, so we have stayed with our ones (food pantries) we’ve done in the past just because we have had good relationships with them, they understand what we do, and they are so helpful to help other people in the area,” Terry Fate, DOT Foods Idaho Operations Support Manager said.

The pantries that received a portion of the donations were Hope for the Hungry in Shoshone, Filer Senior Haven, The Salvation Army in Twin Falls, Rock Creek Food Pantry in Kimberly, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert and finally, the Community Council of Idaho-Burley, who was more than grateful for the donations.

“It means a lot because we are a non-profit agency, and we receive a lot of donations. Our food pantry is ran mainly on donations so by Dot Foods providing these meals we’re able to provide that out into the community and it helps us provide that support,” Maria Magana, an Employment Training Specialist at the Community Council-Burley said.

The Burley Community Council serves about 150 families a month and with the donations from DOT Foods they will better be able to serve its local community this Holiday season.

